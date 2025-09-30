His Pregnant Wife Thinks She Might Not Enjoy A Free Family Vacation, So This Man Is Considering Leaving Her Behind And Only Taking Their Son

It’s not everyday that you get the opportunity to go on a free family vacation, so if you had the chance would you take it even if it meant leaving your pregnant wife at home?

This man and his family were offered a free trip to Hawaii by some of their relatives.

He was excited to go, but his pregnant wife thinks she might not enjoy the trip.

So, he began wondering if it would be fair to take their young son without her.

What do you think about this? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for taking my toddler on a free Hawaii vacation without my pregnant wife because she does not want to go? I, my pregnant wife, and my toddler were offered a free trip to Hawaii by some of my family members. By the time the trip comes around, my wife will be 7 months pregnant. She does not want to go because she thinks she will be miserable. She does not want to have to fit into a bathing suit.

This man thinks he and his toddler son will enjoy going to Hawaii.

Our son is 3 years old and has never been to Hawaii. I think he would really enjoy it. I think I would enjoy it, too.

But he’s worried she’ll be offended if he suggests she stay home while he goes on vacation with their son.

AITA if I tell my wife that it is okay if she wants to stay home and relax while I take our son to Hawaii for the week with my family? I, of course, would love to have her come and join us, but I don’t think that I or our child have to miss out on a very rare opportunity just because she thinks she would be uncomfortable there.

Is leaving his pregnant wife home alone the right thing to do, or will she be offended?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a funny but honest comment.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Be prepared for a negative answer, says this person.

Here’s a different perspective from this person.

And finally, short but simple.

One person’s discomfort shouldn’t mean everyone misses out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.