His Roommate’s Girlfriend Kept Accusing Him Of Being Creepy, So He’s Planning To Move Out Mid-Lease And Stick Them With Full Rent

Living with roommates can be tricky, but it gets a lot harder when someone starts treating you like you’re a problem in your own home.

Imagine sharing a place for years, only to have a new person move in and suddenly find yourself walking on eggshells, following strange rules, and being accused of things you didn’t do. What would you do? Would you stay until your “lease” was up? Or would you find a new place and move out ahead of schedule?

In the following story, one roommate finds himself in this exact predicament and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for moving out mid-lease and stranding my roommate with full rent after his girlfriend keeps accusing me of being “creepy”? So, I’ve been living with my current roommate for two years now. I’m actually subletting, and I’m on my second year, which is month-to-month, but we’ve had an unofficial “verbal” agreement that I’d stay until the end of the year. I mean, it’s a pandemic; I didn’t think I’d move either. Anyway, his gf moved in at the beginning of this year. It’s been…a lot. She’s had some trauma in the past. I didn’t dig, but I believe she was the victim of a home robbery a few years back. Well, when she first moved in, my roommate had some “ground rules” for me so his girlfriend would be more comfortable. She wasn’t thrilled about having another roommate.

He said I couldn’t talk to her (like strike up a convo) if he wasn’t there because she doesn’t want to have to talk to me if she didn’t have to. He also said it would be best if we tried not to use the same facilities at the same time (like if she’s cooking in the kitchen, I should wait until she leaves before I grab food, etc.) Like, yes, it’s strange, but I figured it’s his place, so whatever. I’m not trying to befriend her either. Things got worse in recent months because we’ve all been working from home. It’s really hard to avoid someone 24/7, so obviously, I’ve slipped up more. One time, I came home from Costco and offered her a spare bottle of coconut water I couldn’t fit in the fridge. That was a big mistake. My roommate had to have a “talk” with me that night about how I should know she would never drink my drinks, and it’s weird for me to even offer.

The most recent one was when she was watching some GoT in our living room. I just absentmindedly watched a bit standing behind the couch. I laughed at a scene, and it startled her when she looked up and saw me standing behind her. I got another earful from my roommate about how I needed to stop “creeping” on her now that I’m home all the time. Long story short, my friend just had a place open up that’s cheap, and I’m gonna move. I told my roommate, and he’s mad because of our unofficial agreement and how he’s probably gonna pay full rent for a while. I feel bad because, yeah, I did say I wasn’t going to move. But I’m also pretty sick of both him and his girlfriend. However, I feel kind of guilty because I agreed to their weird rules before all this started, back when I thought it’d be okay. AITA?

