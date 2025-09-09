His Senior Neighbor Kept Making False Noise Complaints, So He Suggested The Police Charge Her For Calling Too Much

A lot of seniors get confused, lonely or scared and deal with it in strange ways.

But some cranky seniors are just plain mean.

Guess which category the annoying senior lady in this story falls most likely falls into?

Read on to find out if you’re right.

Old lady got the ticket instead This was taking place at my apartment about 21 years ago. I was 24 back then. It was an 18-unit building and probably made of cardboard and paper because the soundproofing was awful.

But that’s not the problem.

I had this old lady and her husband as a next door neighbor. Once in a while she would call the cops on me for a noise disturbance while I was listening to some music or watching a movie. Each and every time the cops arrived they were forced to admit that my volume was not high enough for an actual complaint. But they still asked me if I could turn it down a little. This happened a good dozen times before I really got ticked off.

He’s about to get some satisfying news.

I asked the policemen if they were allowed to ticket someone for repeatedly bothering them for nothing. They didn’t really answer but I could tell that it was making them think a lot. That was the last time I saw the police at my door from that awful old lady. Weeks later, the janitor told me she told him that she got a huge fine for bothering the police with false accusations. Justice served.

Here is what people are saying.

