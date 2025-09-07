His Wife Is Pregnant, But He Doesn’t Think The Baby Is His Since He Had A Vasectomy Last Year

Are vasectomies 100% effective…?

That’s the big question in this Reddit story, friends!

This man’s wife is pregnant, but he had a vasectomy and assumes the baby can’t be his.

Read on and see what you think about what he had to say.

AITA for not believing it’s my baby? “I’m 31, she’s 39. We’ve been together 12 years, have 5 kids (one from her past, four together). I realize she had been going out frequently for the past two weeks, at first I didn’t think nothing of it since I trust her. Then out of nowhere she started being cold towards me and telling me not to touch her and we would argue every time we talked.

They got a huge surprise.

One night she woke me up saying she didn’t feel good. So I took her to the hospital. When we got there the nurses asked questions and ordered some tests, one being a pregnancy test. Long story short it came back positive.

He’s not buying it.

She’s claiming it’s mine but I don’t believe her. I had a vasectomy a year ago. I don’t know what to do, it’s been a two weeks since she found out and our relationship has got worse and I’m really thinking of a divorce. I really don’t want to start over and get a divorce but I don’t think I can look at her the same knowing what she done. So AITA?”

Is he wrong for not believing his wife?

It sounds like these two might need to sit down with Maury Povich to figure out if he’s the father!

