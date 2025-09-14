His Wife’s Decision To Rearrange Their Weekends For Baby Care Left Him Exhausted, But When He Suggested A Change, The Couple Began To Argue

Couples often find creative ways to juggle parenting duties, but not every idea works for both partners.

So when one man’s wife suggested a new routine for looking after their newborn that would mean more work for him, he flat-out refused.

Now they’re at an impasse with no clear solution in sight.

AITA for not taking my 7 month old daughter to my wife’s weekend job? My wife and I have a 7-month-old baby. My wife is on maternity leave but works Sundays at the local market for 4 hours, about 40 minutes from home. I work a normal Monday-to-Friday 9–5.

For the last few months, she pumps enough milk throughout the week (we only need 10 oz max for the weekend) so that I have enough to feed the baby on the day she works. I stay home with the baby and it’s nice — I get to bond with her and be the primary parent.

My wife told me today that she is tired of pumping and that she wants me to start coming to sit at the market with her so that she can feed the baby.

Basically, I would look after our daughter at the market while she worked (serving customers berries and chocolate for a friend’s business). When the baby wants to eat, the idea is that I would take over working while my wife feeds.

I drew a line in the sand and said there is no way I’m okay with that. It would be difficult to look after her there, and it basically means I’m working 6 days per week. I suggested we feed her a bottle or two of formula instead, but my wife is absolutely against that in fear that the baby will prefer formula. AITA for refusing to do this?

