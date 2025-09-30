His Wife’s Friend Parked In His Parking Spot, So He Told His Wife Not To Let Her Friend Park There Again

Imagine coming home from a long day at work to find a car in your parking spot.

Would you find somewhere else to park and let it go, or would you be really upset about it? Would it matter if you knew the person who parked there?

In today’s story, one man is in his situation, and it’s even worse because it’s his wife’s friend who is parking in his spot.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA My wife’s friends keep parking in my spot, and I asked my wife to request that they stop. We have two parking driveways at our house, mine and hers, and her friends think it’s perfectly okay to park in mine. I find this rude and extremely annoying! I personally would never park in someone’s driveway if there was any chance of them coming home and needing it. Am I the only one that finds it’s horribly rude?

His wife doesn’t understand what the big deal is.

After being forced to park in the street for the umpteenth time, I finally asked my wife to ask her friends to not park in my spot. I was met with a “what’s the big deal”, and she got all huffy. I know she doesn’t park in people’s spots, but apparently her friends get a pass. There is the added tension of me not liking her friends, but I have let it go in for awhile, and I don’t think I was snippy about it. AITAH for wanting, and expecting to use my own parking space?

