His Wife’s Friend Treats Their House Like Her Own, So Hubby Finally Kicks Her Out

A wife has a new friend who’s loud, childish, and overstays her welcome.

She’s been coming over daily for hours, ignoring boundaries, and irritating everyone in the house.

After trying to politely ask her to tone it down, the situation boiled over.

Read on for the story.

aita for kicking my wife’s friend out because she basically treats my house as hers and annoys everyone My wife’s new friend is extremely annoying. She’s childish and loud and it wouldn’t be as annoying and tolerable if she come over for an hour once in a while, but this new friends of hers is so overbearing that she spend hours in my home with my wife. She’s been coming over everyday since this month and spends hours, annoying us all the time.

How…annoying.

Now don’t get me wrong it isn’t like she’s her long time friend or best friend or something. I get along well with her friends, they are kind and polite and they and their husbands have become my friends as well. But she’s been friends with my wife for only 3 months and it’s suffocating.

Sounds draining.

Yesterday I had enough of her annoying behaviour so I asked her to keep her voice down and she asks me ‘why would I do that’ in a mocking tone. I said because she doesn’t live her and it’s my home and she’s annoying everyone I asked her to keep it down or get out of my house. She said I am being rude to her and kicking her out.

Everyone’s entitled to their own opinions.

I said I am not being rude to her I am being real with her, she doesn’t live here that she would come over whenever she pleases and eat our food as if it’s a hotel and she’s causing a problem for us so she should either behave or get out. She was angry and before it escalated my wife asked her to leave, my wife said she didn’t know that her friend was annoying us so much and she won’t let her come over anymore. Aita?

The husband finally put his foot down, asking her to leave, and the wife backed him up once she realized how overbearing her friend had been. But does that mean he was right?

Yes, yes it does.

This person ays NTA, even if she wasn’t annoying.

This person agrees: he’s not at all in the wrong here.

This person can’t believe how clueless she is.

Some “friendships” don’t come with a snooze button.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.