HOA Sent Homeowner A Warning Letter About His Project Car, So He Parked It Right In Front Of Their Gated Entrance

People move into gated communities expecting peace, not problems.

But for one tenant, his project BMW soon caught the ire of an aggressive HOA board.

Luckily, the tenant found a clever loophole that helped him come out on top.

The HOA doesn’t like my project car, so I’ve decided to park it legally in front of the neighborhood’s grand entrance. My family and I recently moved into a rental house while our new house is being built. The rental is in the back of a gated community on a mostly undeveloped street.

But soon he caught the attention of the HOA.

Yesterday, I received a letter from the homeowner’s association informing me that I’m not in compliance with the “strictly enforced by towing” restriction stating that vehicles may not be parked on the street overnight. In the letter was a picture of my project car (an old BMW) parked beside our house on the street.

Upon further inspection, this particular neighborhood is mired in all kinds of arbitrary rules.

I decided to look up the HOA’s restrictions (which I haven’t seen before since I’m a renter) and discovered I’m living in an HOA nightmare. The street parking rule is just the beginning of a long list of restrictions, including one warranting a hefty fine for “leaving the garage door open when not in use.”

He begins to feel unfairly singled out.

This came as a huge surprise since several of my neighbors have parked their cars on the street without a problem since I’ve lived here, so I assumed it was okay. I can only imagine that they’ve singled me out because my car is 30 years old. However, in my defense, it’s very presentable and by no means junky.

So he started brainstorming ways to get back at the HOA.

Being singled out made me incredibly frustrated to the point where I started doing legal research. It turns out my HOA has every right to tow my project car since it’s parked on a private street in the neighborhood.

And soon he comes up with a clever idea.

The good news for me is that the street just outside of the neighborhood is public, and it’s 100% legal to park on it for any amount of time.

Unfortunately for the HOA, the closest section of public street to my rental house is right in front of their nice gated entrance. Ironically, my old BMW has now become part of their image, and there’s nothing they can do about it until I move out in a few months.

Now this car will be the first thing the HOA sees when they drive in!

What did Reddit think of all this?

Why not buy an actually junky car to mess with the HOA?

HOAs often end up making things more difficult for themselves when they enforce rules too rigidly.

Nothing truly good comes out of an HOA.

Anytime someone else feels entitled to make decisions about your home on your behalf, it’s not going to be a good experience.

This commenter suggests infiltrating the very HOA they despise.

His project car isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

