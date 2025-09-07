Hospital Employees Park In Private Business’s Parking Lot, So The Business Owner Makes It Expensive And Inconvenient For Them To Get Their Cars Back

Have you ever worked somewhere with really inconvenient parking? If you were in that situation, would you accept the parking situation, or would you look for alternatives?

In today’s story, hospital employees are pretty unhappy with how far away they have to park from the hospital, so they decide to try parking in another business’s private parking lot.

Let’s see what the business owner does to get them to regret that decision.

Hospital expansion causes parking problems. Back in the 90s I worked at the family engine shop downtown. It was an L shaped building, with a “back lot” that was separated from the street by a brick wall topped with a wrought iron fence. The only access to it was through the shop. On the other side of the building we had a 20 spot lot that was completely open. The shop was about 3 small blocks from the local hospital.

Parking at the local hospital was really inconvenient.

The hospital decided to remodel and expand, but since they were landlocked at the time, the only place they had to build was their parking garage and lots. So they immediately changed their policy to only emergency room parking on site, they bought or rented several lots around the city and ran a bus (maybe busses) to get everyone to and from the hospital. From what I gathered, the staff lot was the furthest away and the bus stopped at every lot on its route adding quite some time to the staffs commute. They got very strict that there was no staff parking for any reason in any lot other than the staff lot, this included visiting doctors or specialists, whatever.

Hospital staff started parking in their lot.

It wasn’t long before our parking lot started filling as we were the closest business with an open lot. At first we simply had any car with a hospital sticker towed. About two weeks after that we would start getting keys in the drop box with notes like “makes funny noise when turning right, have ready by 2pm”. We would take the car around the block for a “test drive” and write some notes if we noticed anything. Of course they never wanted to fix whatever that issue was if we actually found something.

His uncle came up with an idea.

My uncle quickly got tired of these shenanigans and had a glorious solution, use the back lot to store these new “customer” vehicles. He would have me move the cars into the back, behind the customer and shop vehicles right next to the fence so the “customer” could clearly see their vehicle(s). He then charged for a days storage and for every car we had to move to get the hospital staffs car in and out. I don’t know exactly what he charged, but probably around $100 total for the day.

The hospital staff learned their lesson.

Not only that, but it would take me 40 minutes to an hour to “move everything around” just to get to one of these vehicles out. Of course the hospital staff would yell and complain over the price and how long it took me to get their vehicles. My uncle would just smile and if they didn’t want to pay tell me to move slower “take extra care of this important customers car” he’d say while he set up the paperwork to place a mechanics lein on the vehicle. It didn’t take long for the issue to reduce from a full lot to maybe one when we got to the shop in the morning.

The hospital really didn’t think that expansion through very well. I can understand the hospital staff not wanting a long bus ride to work every day, but they shouldn’t have been parking in a nearby business’s private parking lot either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the uncle should’ve let the hospital employees park there…for a price!

This guy had a clever idea!

This person doesn’t think ALL employees were required to park in the far away parking lot.

Here’s a person who found an easy way to make some extra money.

The hospital could’ve come up with a better parking solution.

Those employees thought they were clever until it backfired!

Too bad for them.

