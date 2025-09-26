Husband Keeps Interrupting Wife While She’s Working From Home, And Now That’s Having A Negative Impact On Her Performance At Work

What would you do if your significant other hung out with you while you were working from home? Would you be happy to have the company or annoyed at the distraction?

In today’s story, one Redditor’s remote job has provided her husband with complete access to her during the work day, and she can’t stand it!

See the story below for more.

AITA for setting boundaries when it comes to my work from home job with my husband ? My husband is driving me insane.

I (35 F) work from home, and I think people assume since I work from home, I just have available time, like I don’t have a job to do and expectations to meet. When my husband (37 M) gets home from work, he likes to sit in my office and talk to me nonstop, or play TikTok on the highest volume — even when I’m in a meeting or on a call.

And he even expects her to be communicative while he sits there.

He, then, gets upset when he tries to interact with me, and I’m not engaged back. He says I become a different person when I work. I said “you mean focused?” And he said, “yes.” I told him I have to work. It has nothing to do with him, but I don’t speak to anyone when I’m working. He complains that we don’t talk enough, and I don’t engage with him when he always seems to pick the times I’m working.

His job is extremely different than hers.

He’s extremely needy. He’s a truck driver, so I guess he has time to talk on the phone. He gets bored and calls people. I’ve never been that way. But, I ended up telling him that I never have the opportunity to miss him and never have anything to talk about because he’s always around me and always talking to him, so we have nothing to talk about. Literally.

However, the effects have now been felt at her job.

Recently, my boss told me my numbers are down, and I needed to be more productive. I told my husband this, and I was hoping for understanding. But, he doesn’t seem understanding at all. I’m at risk for losing my two bonuses for the year, and that’s not something I want to do. All of this is pushing me away from him. I feel like I need space from him, and I feel guilty sometimes. But, he is just as needy as my toddler is.

But the husband doesn’t seem to get the message.

I’ve spoken to him about this several times and not in a way that would make him feel bad. He said that he feels some type of way since someone will send me a text, and I’ll answer them. Or I’ll take a phone call or read an article, etc, so he feels like other people can have my time and he can’t. It feels a lot like he feels entitled to every minute of my free time. I feel SUFFOCATED. I am at a loss on how to fix this. He doesn’t understand. He says he feels like he could talk to people and still get work done. He also knows I have ADHD and struggle with focusing. I’m on medicine for it now. He made me feel so bad about this, so AITA?

This woman needs to establish major boundaries, or else she could upend her career.

