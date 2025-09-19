Husband Leaves Stained Toilet Seat In Their Living Room, And Flips Out When His Wife Asks Him To Take It Out

A wife is grossed out after her husband replaced a loose toilet seat and left the old one sitting in the corner of the living room.

AITA for asking my husband to take the old toilet seat to the trash? On Sunday morning, my husband decided to replace the loose toilet seat on his toilet. After removing the old one, he left it in the corner of our living room, next to an old ironing board I’ve been meaning to sort out. The seat is not in a bag or anything – you can clearly see the stained underside when you walk by.

Ewww.

Its Wednesday morning, and its still sitting there. The trash room is two floors down, and we have two elevators, so its not a huge trek. Last night, I asked him if he could take it to the trash tonight or tomorrow. he got really upset and asked why it bothered me, since its “just in the corner” and not somewhere I go often. I told him it just grosses me out to see.

Why would anyone want to see that every day?

He then asked why I didn’t just take it down myself and I said I wasnt the one who removed it so I didn’t feel like I should have to. That made him more upset – his tone changed, and he started speaking shortly, the way he does when he’s angry. I apologized and said that I’d just appreciate it if he could get it done soon.

Please???

He responded that he had a lot to do but would “put it on the list.” Then sighed about how he had so much going on and he didn’t think that this was something he’d have to deal with urgently. Now I feel awful for even bringing it up. He’s right – I could have taken it down – but to me, leaving a used toilet seat in the living room just wouldn’t even be an option in the first place. If I had replaced it, I would have considered disposing of the old one part of the job. So, AITA for telling him to take it down ASAP? Or is it reasonable to let him deal with it when he has time?

No surprise here: Everyone sided with the wife, saying that if you’re the one removing something gross, it makes sense to dispose of it immediately, especially when it’s in shared living space.

This person flat out calls him a pig.

This person says he’s a major gaslighter.

And this person can’t believe what she’s reading here.

Some chores are small, but a used toilet seat in the living room? That’s a no-go.

