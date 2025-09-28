Inconsiderate Gym-Goer Chose To Blast His Music For The Whole Gym To Hear, But Then He Threw A Tantrum When Someone Called Him Out For It

Gyms are supposed to be places where everyone can focus on their own routine.

But one inconsiderate gym-goer‘s choice to blast his music without earbuds ended up sparking a heated exchange with one man who just wanted to finish his workout in peace.

AITA Guy without earbud blasts music throughout free weight area Guy in the free weight area of a suburban gym was loudly playing music without earbuds.

So someone finally spoke up.

I said, “Did you leave your earbuds at home?” He replied, “I never use them.”

Well he should, explains the fellow gym-goer.

I said, “People wear them so they keep their music to themselves.” He replied, “I don’t give a ****.” I replied, “I can see that.”

This just makes the guy even madder.

He replied, “You’re a jerk for saying anything.” AITA for suggesting to this guy that he was blasting music and should use earbuds?

Everyone knows going headphone-free at a crowded gym is just bad etiquette no matter how you slice it.

Did redditors agree?

It’s time to escalate this issue as far up as it’ll go.

Why not have a staff member out on the gym floor to help mitigate these issues as they arise?

In other gyms, this behavior just wouldn’t fly.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

The paid staff members really should have been the ones to address this.

It’s really not hard to show respect in a shared space, but this dude chose to make things more difficult than they needed to be.

