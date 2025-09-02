September 2, 2025 at 4:55 am

US Postal Customer Sees A Possible Tip Jar In A Location, And Wonders If This Is The New Normal

by Ashley Ashbee

A mail service counter

TikTok/kathy_onthebeach

Many folks feel tipping culture has gotten out of control and the video in this story suggests this example may not even be allowed.

The viral audio “Nothing beats a Jet Blue holiday” plays in the background of this video in a mail-related business.

A change basket

TikTok/kathy_onthebeach

“Right now, you can save £50!” the audio continues. The audio is used in videos that are the opposite of what the sound says: a holiday.

The video refers to USPS, but it may be mistaken as a United States Postal service location.

A mail counter

TikTok/kathy_onthebeach

But it still begs the question: is it appropriate for any mail-related business to be asking for tips?

The main criticism and dislike of tipping culture is that it seems to be an effort for employers to excuse low wages and expect customers to supplement them.

A change basket

TikTok/kathy_onthebeach

The container with the cash in it does not have “Tips” written on it. Maybe it’s one of those baskets where you can take or leave change if you are short.

“Is this normal? A tip jar @USPS” reads the overlay text, but the USPS TikTok account appears to have not responded publicly.

Watch the full video.

@kathy_onthebeach

Is this the new normal? A tip jar @USPS_Offical #usps #tipjar #tipping #staroftheseas #southpark #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Kendy

Here is what people are saying.

I see!

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 8.17.00 PM US Postal Customer Sees A Possible Tip Jar In A Location, And Wonders If This Is The New Normal

How could this be tracked?

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 8.17.59 PM US Postal Customer Sees A Possible Tip Jar In A Location, And Wonders If This Is The New Normal

I would think so.

Screenshot 2025 07 30 at 8.28.26 PM US Postal Customer Sees A Possible Tip Jar In A Location, And Wonders If This Is The New Normal

Why not just ask the clerk what the cash is for?

Problem solved.

