US Postal Customer Sees A Possible Tip Jar In A Location, And Wonders If This Is The New Normal

Many folks feel tipping culture has gotten out of control and the video in this story suggests this example may not even be allowed.

The viral audio “Nothing beats a Jet Blue holiday” plays in the background of this video in a mail-related business.

“Right now, you can save £50!” the audio continues. The audio is used in videos that are the opposite of what the sound says: a holiday.

The video refers to USPS, but it may be mistaken as a United States Postal service location.

But it still begs the question: is it appropriate for any mail-related business to be asking for tips?

The main criticism and dislike of tipping culture is that it seems to be an effort for employers to excuse low wages and expect customers to supplement them.

The container with the cash in it does not have “Tips” written on it. Maybe it’s one of those baskets where you can take or leave change if you are short.

“Is this normal? A tip jar @USPS” reads the overlay text, but the USPS TikTok account appears to have not responded publicly.

