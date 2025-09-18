Kid Brought Home A C-Grade In Science, So His Strict Dad Made Him Sit Hungry At Lunch While His Brother Taunted Him

Families have their own ways of teaching discipline, though some methods raise eyebrows to say the least.

One cashier watched in equal parts fascination and horror when one father punished his son for earning a C at school by refusing to let him order a sandwich.

The worst part? His brother was scarfing one down right next to him!

How to spot the kid who is going to have some issues as an adult. About a year ago, I was at the cash register at the sub shop where I work when a family came in. Nice-looking family — Dad and two sons, about 12 and 10. The Dad asks the 12-year-old, “Alright, Buddy, what would you like?” The 12-year-old orders a sandwich, and then the Dad orders one for himself.

I look at the 10-year-old, who turns to his Dad and says, “I really want a sandwich, Dad.” “Then you should have got an A on your project,” he mumbles toward the kid. “But I got a C,” the little kid says, but the Dad ignores him and keeps looking at me. I stare at him, confused, and tell him his total. He pays, and they get their food.

Once again, the kid asks for a sandwich. The Dad tells him he can have leftovers when he gets home. To my shock, Dad and older brother eat their food at the restaurant with this little kid just looking on.

The older brother is teasing him with his food — “I have a sandwich, and you get leftovers, haha!” — and the Dad is too busy on his phone to really care. I know this is fairly minor, and I don’t know their lives and stories, but dang… that was cold.

Punishing your children like this doesn’t necessarily set them up for success in the real world.

If he wanted to reward his sons for good grades, then fine, but this isn’t how you do it.

The punishment motivating this kid to do better is the best case scenario here.

Sure, the dad had his reasons, but the whole thing came off as needlessly cold.

This is gonna be a core memory for sure.

