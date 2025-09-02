Kids At A Public Pool Kept Interrupting Their Lap-Swimming, So They Sounded Off On The Lifeguard And Parents

Public pools are not for the weak, my friends!

AITA for telling some kids to behave at the pool? “Yesterday I went to the community pool. The shallow end is roped off for children. The deep end is usually used for lane swimming (but they don’t have actual lane ropes). Yesterday, there were a ton of children in the shallow part, some of them over the rope. I started lap-swimming, but a mom started teaching one of her teen to swim in the deep end and going perpendicular to me. So I adjusted course and started going in their direction to avoid collision. Another child, one of hers based on their interactions, started swimming in a box shape in the middle deep end instead of doing laps, which I found annoying but just avoided her.

Then a father threw a ball into the deep end from the shallow part and started chasing after it with his kid, nearly crashing into me. I’ve been going back and forth in a very predictable trajectory. Once that happened, the game of Marco Polo from the shallow ended started bleeding out and some older kids started playing out in the deep end. Soon the deep end is a mess with kids and parents playing around and it’s getting hard to swim laps. I pulled to the edge of the pool to take a breather and assess the situation, then some of the kids started jumping in the water right next to my head. The lifeguards are of course teenagers too, and were joking and playing around with the kids and laughing at the jumping instead of stopping it.

I finally got really fed up and loudly told the lifeguard to do his job and tell the kids not to jump in the pool, especially so close to other people. The parents stopped to see what’s going on, and I told them to watch their children and teach them to respect other people’s space. The mom started going off about how it’s a community pool, and who the **** do I think I am to tell them where to go, blah blah. I didn’t want to start anything so I just said, “Look I’m just saying, some common courtesy would be good for everyone’s safety. I’m not interested in an argument, I said what needed to be said.” and swam off. Nobody apologized. Everyone just ignored me and kept on as they were. I tried doing more laps, but ended up feeling uncomfortable and went home. Got weird looks on the way out. Am I in the wrong here and have no chill? Or am I justified and these people have no manners?”

