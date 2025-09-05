Kids Liked Their Stepmom Just Fine, But Then The Dad Tried To Paint Her As A Replacement Mother

If your parents got divorced and your dad remarried, would you be determined to hate your stepmom, or would you be open to having a new person added to your family?

In today’s story, these kids don’t hate their stepmom, at least not at first. But as time goes by and life throws them some curve balls, they no longer see the stepmom the way they used to.

Is it her fault, their dad’s fault, or do the kids just have a bad attitude?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad he’s the reason why none of us Likes our stepmom My mom and dad have 3 kids me 18f and 22 F/M twins My mom struggled with a host of mental issues and while she loved us she was not a good mother or partner at all When I was 5 my parents broke up, dad had full custody But he’d let us stay with our mother whenever it was safe to do so. Eventually he met and started dating our now stepmother, she herself was not the problem, at the time we saw her, as a cool older sister / fun aunt, we liked hanging out with her and all was good.

Dad started comparing the mom and stepmom.

As stepmom and dad’s relationship became more serious, my dad started comparing our mom and stepmom, he’d compare their parenting, her cooking, litterally and everything he could compare he would. at the time, it wasn’t an issue, step mom herself didn’t over step any boundaries, we still had a relationship with our mom and our mom liked stepmom so all was well

It got worse.

when I was around 13, my mom health went downhill and at 14 lost her, the first year was honestly a blur but after things started going back to normal, all of a sudden my dad doubled down even more on the mom competition My Dad, would still make remarks about how stepmom was better than our mom, and at one point he even tried forcing my siblings and I to call step mom, “mom”. He’d say stuff like “she’s your only mother now”… and when mom was alive it was no big deal, now that she’s gone it really felt as if she was forcing us to move on from our mom While this rightfully caused issue with our dad, my stepmom also became caught up it in, it ruined our relationship with her, as she was our mom’s replacement but we weren’t looking to replace our mother.

An unexpected pregnancy caused more drama.

Recently My sister became pregnant, it was unplanned, she told us, right away but did not tell Dad and stepmom, She lost the baby and my parents went and was with her through it all step mom told to our dad in private that she felt hurt that my sister felt as if she couldn’t her with news of pregnancy My dad then got us all together and spent good 30 minutes yelling at us, calling us cruel and other things and in this yelling he was referring to stepmom as our mom. My sister snapped and said stepmom is not our mom nor did we ask for her to be.

Now everyone is yelling and upset.

Stepmom was upset and cried. He yelled at us some more and started shaming my sister for what she said, calling us rude and ungreatful. To which I responded that it’s his fault that none of us like stepmom, had he not spent all these years shoving her down our throat that maybe we would have seen her as more than just a random girl whose trying to take over our moms role. He took my words and basically blasted me to family and now everyone is calling me mean and disrespectful and expecting me to apologize to my dad and basically calling me entitled and ungrateful for all that my dad and step mom has done for us

She’s right. The dad messed up by trying too hard to make them like the stepmom.

They already liked her, but they would never see her as a replacement mom.

The more he tries to push his kids to think of their stepmom as their mom, the more he pushes them away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

This person suggests talking to the stepmom one-on-one.

Dad has REALLY bad timing.

This person thinks the stepmom should’ve told the dad to back off.

Everyone thinks the dad is the problem here.

The stepmom didn’t do anything wrong.

Pushing too hard can really backfire.

And most often does.

