Lazy Bus Driver Got Him Kicked Off His Commute, So He Decided To Inconvenience Him For The Rest Of His Day

With how inconvenient it is to ensure you have correct bus far for each stop, it’s no wonder public transportation is becoming increasingly digital.

What would you do if your bus driver refused to give you a ticket because he didn’t feel like dealing with a large bill, then YOU faced the consequences?

One guy took to Reddit to explain how he handled exactly this.

Here are the details.

He couldn’t break my 10€ and cussed me out, so next time I paid in 1 and 2 cents

So the story goes like this:

My car broke down a month and a half ago, I left it with my mechanic in the morning and decided to take a slower but cheaper route to work – public transport.

Many people’s worst nightmare.

I entered the bus, approached the driver, and asked to buy 5 bus tickets (all being 0.80) while handing him a 10€ note.

He opened his bag, saw he only had one to sell, and started cussing me out for “handing such a large bill to buy a ticket”, got angry with me, and sent me into the bus without it.

It seemed like a “victory” at first, free bus ride, but 4 stops later, the ticket controller entered the bus.

Sounds like that victory streak was short-lived.

He asked me for my ticket, and I said I do not have one, as I tried to buy one from the driver, and he did not have cash and enough tickets to sell me one.

I’m sure that went over well.

The controller was having none of my explanation and ordered me to exit the bus, which set me back 30 mins, making me late for work.

Since I had to wait for a part to arrive for my car for a week (as my mechanic told me), I got an idea.

Necessity is the mother of invention.

I exchanged my money for a 1-2-5 and 10 cent coins.

Forgot they even still made those.

Next morning, when I saw the bus and the same driver inside of it, I had a s**t eating grin.

I entered the bus and politely asked for a single ticket, which I promptly paid with a mixture of 1-2-5 cents, totaling to .80c.

He was really rolling the dice hoping it was the same driver!

When the driver saw the pile if coins, he started arguing “I can not accept that, its too much coins and I have to count them”.

To which I added “It’s legal tender, you must” while having the biggest grin.

He gave me the ticket, I checked it at the machine, and cheerfully walked to an empty seat.

A beautiful and tragically ironic reckoning. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Most folks unanimously agreed.



Others shared similar experiences.



Some shared what they would have done differently.



Though some were not amused.



Next stop?

A coin counter.

