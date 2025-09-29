Man Brings His Dog Over To Sibling’s Apartment, But When They Leave, The Apartment Is Destroyed

Imagine having a sibling who loves their dog so much that they literally bring the dog everywhere they go.

Would you be okay with them bringing the dog to your home even if the dog damaged some of your belongings?

In today’s story, one person is in this situation, and they do not want the dog in their apartment ever again.

However, they wonder if they’re being too harsh.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting my brother bring his dog over anymore? My brother loves his dog and brings him everywhere, including my apartment. At first, I didn’t mind, but the last few visits have been a nightmare. His dog chewed up the corner of my couch, scratched my coffee table, and even left a mess on my rug. I paid a lot for my furniture, and it’s sad to watch it get ruined.

Now, the brother doesn’t visit anymore.

When I told my brother I don’t want the dog in my place anymore, my brother doesn’t seem fine with it, and told me that dog does that every time. After all this happened my brother and i didn’t talked that much and never visits me again. AITA for saying my brother can’t bring his dog to my house anymore?

If the brother and dog are a package deal, maybe it’s better to meet up with the brother somewhere else, like a dog park or a dog friendly restaurant.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the dog needs to be socialized.

Here’s the perspective of someone who has a lot of dogs.

Another person offers a suggestion of what to tell the brother.

It’s perfectly fine to have a no dogs allowed rule.

Here’s another vote for making the brother pay for the damage his dog did.

Sometimes it’s better to leave your dog at home.

