Son Found Out His Dad Gave His Childhood Sports Cards To His Brother-in-Law, So He Took Them Back

Sentimental items can carry meaningful memories, even when they look like junk to others.

If your parents gave away something that was meaningful to you, would you accept it, confront them about it, or simply take it back?

This man noticed a binder of sports cards in his brother-in-law’s luggage. It was his, and it held special memories from when he was still young.

Read the full story below to find out how he reacted.

AITA for taking back my childhood sports cards after my dad gave them to my brother-in-law without asking me? My sister and her husband were visiting from out of town. On the night before they left, I stopped by to say goodbye. I noticed a binder of sports cards in their luggage. I recognized it right away. They were cards I had grown up with.

This man formed a connection with the sports cards that were left in their house.

The binder was actually already in the house when we bought it years ago. It belonged to the previous owner, but they never came back to claim it. Over time, I went through it and ended up forming a connection with the cards. They have been at my parents’ house ever since.

For him, it’s about the memories he had with the cards.

The cards include players like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal. These were from the late eighties and early nineties. Some might be worth something, but to me, it is more about the memories. I found out my dad gave the binder to my brother-in-law. He probably thought it was just some old stuff lying around.

He spoke up and took back the binder from his brother-in-law.

I told my brother-in-law that I was not okay with it and that the cards meant a lot to me. Since they live far away, I took the binder home with me that night. I do not think anyone meant harm, but I still feel like no one asked me. I had to speak up to keep something that matters to me. AITA?

It sounds like the dad make a mistake, but nobody set out to make anyone upset.

Just because we don’t play with it anymore doesn’t mean it’s up for grabs.

