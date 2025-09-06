Man Is Satisfied With The Current Setup Of His Duplex Home, So He Refused His Neighbor’s Plan Of Installing A Fire Pit

A well-organized outdoor space can add peace and enjoyment to your daily life.

AITA for stopping neighbor from installing fire pit and seating just outside my bedroom window? I live in a duplex. I own the north half, and my neighbor owns the south half. I have a deck on the north side, and he has a deck on the south side. The front is the west side where we have garages and our front doors. The backyard is the east side (only windows on this side, no doors) and is a lawn.

My neighbor wants to remove the lawn on his side and install a fire pit, chairs, lights, etc. However, the location he chose is right up against the property line. This was also 6 ft. from my bedroom window. I don’t want to hear them “entertaining” out there all the time.

I pointed out that we both have decks on opposite sides for this reason. So we don’t disturb each other. Additionally, three of my four bedroom windows are within whisper distance of this area. The backyard has always been dark and quiet, and I see no reason to change this. I told him I would only approve if he mitigated the noise with a privacy wall or something similar.

Furthermore, I am worried when I decided to sell it the buyer will see a fire pit from the neighbor near their bedroom window and not buy it. I don’t have air conditioning, so the windows are all open from April through October.

I love how everything is currently set up. We can both entertain and not disturb each other, because we are on opposite sides. My neighbor says I am the jerk for not allowing it. AITA for vetoing his request to add an entertainment patio here?

