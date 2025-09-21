Man Lied About Having A Peanut Allergy, And Six Years Later Everyone Is Concerned About His Health And Food Consumption

Sometimes, a small lie can snowball into something much bigger than expected.

Imagine lying that you were allergic to a specific food. What would you do if your partner still believed the lie years later? Would you lie about it forever or admit you were never allergic?

This man once told a harmless excuse on a date just to avoid trying a smoothie.

He thought that was it, and that he’d never see the woman again.

Years later, the secret has grown so out of hand that it could even affect his relationship with his girlfriend.

Check out the full story below.

I’ve been faking an allergy for YEARS, and now it’s gone way too far. Years ago, I went on a date with this girl who was obsessed with peanut butter. She kept pushing me to try her peanut butter smoothie, even after I said I wasn’t in the mood. Instead of just saying no, I blurted out, “Oh, I can’t, I’m allergic.” Big mistake.

This man thought he would never see her again.

She was super concerned and asked a million questions. I figured, whatever, I’d never see her again. But then, she introduced me to her friend group, and they all knew about my “allergy.” At that point, correcting it felt too awkward.

Everyone in their group knows about his “peanut butter allergy.”

Fast forward six years, I’m still friends with these people. My “allergy” is a known fact. They warn restaurants for me. They check ingredients. One of them even threw out a peanut butter cake someone brought to a party “just to be safe.”

But the truth is, he loves peanut butter.

The worst part? I love peanut butter. I eat it in secret. I have a stash at work. Once, my best friend said, “Man, it must suck not knowing what a Reese’s tastes like.” And I just nodded solemnly.

Even her girlfriend is cautious about his food.

Now, my girlfriend (who also believes I’m allergic) wants us to move in together. She’s super cautious about food. I’m terrified she’ll find my peanut butter stash and think I’ve been lying to her. Which I have. For years.

Now, he doesn’t know how to get out of all the lying.

I have no idea how to get out of this. Do I fake a “miracle recovery”? A medical misdiagnosis? Or do I just keep the lie going forever?

Lol. That’s a real problem, buddy. Let’s see what others have to say on Reddit

This person seems to be very amused.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Come clean or do it quick, says this person.

Here’s another suggestion from this user.

Finally, short and simple.

A little lie can grow into a lifetime of consequences.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.