Man Notices A Cord Plugged Into An Outdoor Outlet, So He Follows It To See Where It Goes

What would you do if you realized your neighbors had plugged an extension cord into an outlet at your house and were running the cord back to their house? Would you leave it, confront the neighbors, or unplug it?

In today’s story, one man is in this exact situation, and he isn’t sure if he did the right thing or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for taking my neighbors extension cord I was home today and on the phone at my front door. I noticed a cord plugged into the outdoor outlet. I pulled it and out it came from gravel tucked right along my house.

He wanted to see where the cord went.

I followed it all the way to my neighbors front door to find it tucked up and plugged into a doorbell camera. I took their cord and unplugged it am I a jerk? Also they’ve threatened to call the police saying a strange man was looking into windows.🙄

The neighbors plugged a cord into an outdoor outlet at his house. It’s pretty obvious to see who messed up here.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person isn’t sure this story really happened.

This person would cut the cord.

This person would leave a note.

Another person would cut the cord but make it hard to find.

Here’s a quick summary of why he didn’t do anything wrong.

Stealing your neighbor’s electricity is still stealing!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.