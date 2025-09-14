Man Offers To Buy Parents A Home But Says Brother Can’t Live There, And Now Mom Thinks He’s Being Unfair

This man offers to buy his parents a home to help with rent, but he makes it clear that his brother can never live there.

When his mom asks why, he explains that his brother never helped him during tough times.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s being unreasonable for setting this boundary.

Check it out.

AITA FOR TELLING MY MOM I WILL BUY HER A HOME BUT MY BROTHER CAN NOT LIVE THERE EVER? I (M35) have the opportunity to help my parents who are (64) by buying them a home so they don’t have to stress about rents being thru the roof. I told them if i do this for them i don’t want my brother (42) to move in with them at any point, to which my moms response was “why don’t you want to help him?” I told her that when i was going thru the lowest point in my life he was doing really good but never even tried to help my family and I.

Fair.

My mom has always helped my brother more, i mean her world is him and his kids, I have always seen that she loves him more than me. I have come to be ok with it since i can’t force her to love me as much as i would like even tho it hurts.

Ouch.

I really would love to help my parents but i feel like my mom is upset that the help doesn’t include my brother. I feel like she will try and make me feel guilty about it. So that is why i need to know if AITA?

He just wants to help his parents, but his mom’s upset about the condition.

Will Reddit back him up or call him out?

This person says neither AH or NTA, but does have advice.

This person says NTA and to put the home into their own name.

This one says he’s the AH for trying to be so controlling and manipulative.

Guess you can buy the house, but you can’t buy family harmony.

Rules are rules I guess.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.