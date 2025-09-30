Man Planned A Family Vacation, But He Canceled It When His Stepdaughters Tried To Manipulate The Situation

Trust is the foundation of any family relationship, so what would you do if you found out your stepdaughter lied to you to try to get their way at the expense of your daughter getting her way?

This man planned a vacation for everyone: him, his wife, his daughter, and 2 stepdaughters.

However, his stepdaughters didn’t want his daughter to go with them, and they decided to do something to make sure she couldn’t go.

They hid her passport.

AITA for cancelling the entire vacation when I found out that my stepdaughters deliberately hid my daughter’s passport to get her to stay home? I’ve been married to my wife Beth for 5 years. I have a biological daughter named Jessica (she’s 18). I also have two stepdaughters named Monica and Leah. They’re 25 and 28. Both are single moms and live with us currently.

There’s been issues about my stepdaughters asking my daughter to babysit the kids. Jessica didn’t have a problem with it at first, since this is what she does to earn money, but since her stepsisters don’t pay her much, she’d just refuse to babysit. We worked this out by having my wife take care of paying for the babysitting.

I planned a family vacation for 3 days, and everyone wanted to go. However, both Monica and Leah suggested that Jessica stay home and watch the kids since Beth doesn’t want her grandkids to come. They said it’s because the kids are used to Jessica, and hiring another babysitter would cause issues. They also said that Jessica isn’t too “fond” of our destination. But it was obvious that Jessica wanted to go.

They insisted, and Beth offered to pay her double. There was just a lot of back and forth on this until I demanded they stop bringing it up. We were supposed to go last week. Everybody had packed their bags and it was time to go.

Jessica found out that she didn’t have her passport on her. We searched her bag, then went home and searched there. Beth and my stepdaughters kept insisting that we go back to the airport or else we’d miss our flight. They insisted that Jessica stay at home with the kids. They even told the new babysitter to go home because she was no longer needed.

I refused to go and kept searching for the passport until Monica admitted that she helped Leah hide Jessica’s passport to get her to stay home with the kids. I was livid. I tried to get her to tell me where it was, but she said Leah had it.

Leah denied it, so I threatened to cancel the vacation. That’s when they gave it back. I decided to actually cancel the vacation and blew up at both of them. I berated them.

They stayed upstairs for a while, and Beth refused to speak to me. She said that I punished my stepdaughters for worrying about their kids and wanting them to stay with someone they know. I got told I overreacted and ruined the trip for everybody.

When you act like the wicked stepsisters, don’t expect a happy ending.

