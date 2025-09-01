Man Refused A Second Loan To A Coworker Because He Hasn’t Paid The First One Yet, So Now He’s Being Called Unfair

It is normal for people to be extra careful when it comes to lending their money.

AITA for refusing money to a friend in need? I don’t usually refuse money to friends as I am relatively comfortable myself. I know they only come to me when they really need it. The difference is, I did not meet the guy asking for it in person before. We work at different offices of the same place and are quite friendly online.

I know they are legit, so I sent them a small amount first. Which they promised to pay me back by Friday. On Thursday, they asked for more.

My golden rule is I never send more until they pay back the first amount, which I think is reasonable. But they made me feel quite crappy about it, and now I am confused. Am I the jerk?

Lending money shouldn’t come with emotional manipulation.

