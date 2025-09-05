Man Refused To Dress According To The Wedding’s Color Palette, So He Backed Out As A Plus-One

Not all wedding requests feel reasonable to every guest.

If you were a plus one at a wedding, would you be annoyed if you had to stick to a certain color palette for your wardrobe, or would you be happy to go shopping for something that would fit the wedding aesthetic?

This man reluctantly agreed to attend a wedding as his friend’s plus-one.

When he found out there was a strict color palette for guests, he decided to back out.

His friend thinks he’s being unreasonable. Is he?

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to dress like a background extra for a wedding I wasn’t even invited to? A few weeks ago, I begrudgingly agreed to be my friend Ethan. I was the +1 to a wedding for some guy we went to high school with. It’s not someone I’ve kept in touch with or ever expected to see again. The wedding’s in early June—still about 3 weeks out, and it’s happening on some island off the coast of Massachusetts.

This man refused to go suit shopping because he already owns a black suit.

We’re staying at a resort in Salem. I don’t love weddings. Traveling without my own transportation stresses me out. I was already pushing it by saying yes. This week, Ethan tells me we “have to go suit shopping.” I’m confused—why? I already own a black suit. I’m a +1, not part of the wedding party.

Apparently, the couple has a color palette for guests to dress in.

Turns out, the couple sent out a literal color palette for guests to dress in: Pale grays, taupes, and soft pastels. They “encourage” everyone to stick to the scheme. No warning, no heads-up. Just a full-on vibe control memo like we’re extras on a movie set.

Ethan wanted both of them to dress up in matching suits with pastel ties.

Ethan wanted us in matching light gray suits with pastel blue or green ties. I’m sorry, but I wear black, navy, maroon… maybe beige if I’m feeling wild. That’s it. I’m not about to spend money on a pastel-tied suit for a wedding I wasn’t even actually invited to.

He decided to back out of attending, and Ethan got annoyed,

I told him to cancel my +1 because I’m not going anymore. Now, he’s annoyed, saying I’m bailing last minute and making him look bad because people were expecting me. He left me on read and said he would “talk to me when I was willing to be reasonable.”

He didn’t want to be just a “prop” in the wedding of a couple he’s not really close with.

We’ve been friends since freshman year of high school and have talked pretty much every day since. We’re 28 and 29 now, but like… I didn’t agree to be a prop in someone else’s wedding photo aesthetic. I’m a guest of a guest.

He thinks that Ethan can still find another +1 to go with.

The wedding is still 22 days out. Surely, he can find another +1 who’s down to dress like a decorative macaron. AITA?

Was he wrong to draw the line at buying a new suit, or was deciding not to go to the wedding the right decision?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another jarring comment.

You both sound immature, says this person.

Finally, this person thinks he shouldn’t go.

Being invited does not mean being obligated to play dress-up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.