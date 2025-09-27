Father Struggles With Depression For Many Years, But Then His 4-Year-Old Daughter Says The Sweetest Thing

Parenting can be exhausting and stressful, but it can also be really rewarding.

Imagine dealing with a tragedy at a young age and never fully recovering.

If you lived your life struggling with depression, would you be surprised if your child could (at least momentarily) help you heal more than any antidepressants ever could?

This man was surprised and quite emotional. Let’s read his story.

Call me too emotional or weak but what my daughter told me months ago is still in my mind So i have a 4 year old daughter and i’m married since 5 years. From outside my life could seem “perfect.” I mean a loving wife, a little angel, a stable job, a house but actually i’m struggling with depression since 8 years since my parents died in a car accident and they never saw my actual life. So since 8 years i’m on antidepressants and my mental health never got better.

His daughter said something that made him emotional.

But anyway…3 months ago i came from work as always and here the thing that is still in my mind happened. Unfortunately that day, like many others, wasn’t a happy day but somehow (don’t ask me how) my daughter saw it and when i picked her up and hugged her she hit me with the “i love you giant daddy(i’m a big guy) and will forever do”.

For some reasons those simple and innocent words are echoing in my mind. Like she knew that i struggle day by day and that simple phrase hit me like a truck because for the first time with her a few tears went down. I know by myself that kids says stuff like this but like i said for some reasons that simple “i love you giant daddy and will forever do” caught me off guard and are still in my mind. Just don’t know why or how….

Perhaps his daughter’s love will help him heal.

