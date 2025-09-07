Boyfriend Was Celebrating His Birthday, But His Girlfriend Got Paranoid And Threw Away The Surprise She Had Prepared For Him

Birthday surprises mean more when they’re given with love and respect.

If you prepared a birthday surprise for your partner but they didn’t notice the surprise right way, would you get upset, or would you try to hint at the surprise until they noticed?

This man was celebrating his birthday and received a few calls from close friends.

He came home to what should have been a sweet surprise from his girlfriend, but the evening quickly took a turn in the opposite direction.

Now, he’s upset that his day turned into one big argument.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for not noticing my birthday cupcake? Well, today was my (39M) birthday. I went to work as usual and fielded calls throughout the day wishing me happy birthday. I went to my men’s mental health group after work. I came home around 9 p.m.

This man FaceTimed his friend who wanted to greet him and introduced her boyfriend.

On my drive home, one of my friends called me. She introduced me to her boyfriend who was being deployed. I got home and switched to FaceTime to show them our chickens and a fence that needed to be fixed. I then hung up and walked in the house.

His girlfriend asked who he was talking to.

My girlfriend (41F) jumped down from the stairs and surprised me with a kiss. She said something like, “Who were you talking to?” I said, “Oh, my friend and her boyfriend.” I decided to FaceTime them again so she could meet my girlfriend.

She got mad at him.

She was not pleased and started to get annoyed with me. She said she didn’t care about my friend and that it’s been 2 years. I don’t have a ton of friends and my circles are small. It’s just how I am.

Because of the argument, he didn’t notice his girlfriend’s birthday surprise.

Long story short, my girlfriend had lit a candle for me. I didn’t notice it because of the under-cabinet lighting as well as the birthday sign that had been up since the morning. I’m being honest when I say I didn’t see it right away, but if I had the chance to walk in the house more and not be berated, then maybe I would have seen it.

So she blew out the candle and threw the cupcake in the trash.

She then proceeded to walk over to the cupcake. She blew out my candle, took the card, and threw it all in the trash. Then, she started yelling at me about being a jerk and liking other women.

There was another incident when she got mad at him.

Part of her reasoning for this was: I had gone to a baseball game the night before with my family. Some hot blonde on the Jumbotron had a nip slip, and my mom said, “Wow, she just showed her bosom to 20,000 people.”

She got “jealous” when he called the girl hot.

I thought that was hilarious because my mom is 80. I told the story to my girlfriend. She was like, “Why do you have to call her hot?” She yapped about how I should just be with a hot blonde with a big chest.

Now, he’s upset that she threw his cupcake and card away.

I think my girlfriend, who is a redhead, is an absolute smoke show. She gets really down on herself about her looks, and it makes things not fun. Well, now, I’m laying in bed fuming because she threw my cupcake and card away. Am I the jerk here?

His girlfriend sounds like she brings drama wherever she goes. She also sounds pretty insecure.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

You both sound exhausting, says this person.

Finally, this user has a genuine question.

Some girlfriends can be a little crazy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.