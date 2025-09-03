Man Was Denied A Limo Ride After Going The Extra Mile To Help Out A Client, So He Gave The CEO A Very Expensive Lesson

Good leadership means valuing the people who go the extra mile.

This man was a consulting engineer who flew out of the country to help out a client.

He pulled long hours without asking for overtime.

But when he made one simple request, the CEO rejected it.

So, he responded in a fair and justified manner.

Second-class consulting engineer Years ago, I worked as a consulting engineer at this company. They had a very tightwad CEO with multiple sticks up his bottom. Everyone else was super nice. I engineered a machine that shipped to the Far East and was asked to go onsite to start up the system.

This was in the Northeast in February. I parked on an offsite parking lot to save my client the expense of parking at the airport. I flew out on a cold, clear day. I landed at my destination many, many hours later.

I spent 2+ weeks working long, long hours to start up this machine. So many hours that I felt bad for my client, and decided that I would not charge OT. Fast forward to my departure. I asked for limo service home because the car was frozen solid.

I’d flown some 20+ hours and was severely sleep deprived. “Nope.” Only full-time employees get limo service. Consulting engineers have to drive themselves, decreed the CEO.

I decided to charge full OT to the letter for every hour over 8. Especially the all-nighter I pulled while there. It was the most expensive $80 limo ride he never paid for…

If you refuse to reward loyalty, expect to pay full price for everything.

He brought it on himself.

