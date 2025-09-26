Son Was Tired Of Babysitting On Family Trips, So He Paid For His Own Vacation To Have Freedom

Family vacations can sometimes feel more like work than relaxation.

If you were expected to babysit on a family vacation, would you be happy to help or try to do everything you could to avoid babysitting?

This man was often stuck watching his nephews during family vacations.

Last year, he had to share a hotel room with three playful kids and wasn’t able to enjoy the trip.

So for their trip this year, he’s doing things differently, and his family is not happy about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying I’ll be driving myself and paying for my own room on the upcoming family vacation so I won’t have to be a babysitter? I (23M) was repeatedly stuck playing the part of helper and babysitter on family outings. I had to move out of my parents’ house because I kept being forced to help watch my three nephews. Last year, we took a family vacation in summer to the coast. I rode along with my parents, and they paid for my hotel room. Only, I had to share that room with three rowdy boys because my sister and her husband wanted a room to themselves.

This man complained about not being able to do the things he wanted.

I was promised time to do my own things on the vacation, but instead, I ended up having to help with these kids. I complained to everyone about it, and was reminded I was there for free. And then, we pretty much just did only one thing I wanted to do, which was tour an art gallery. I like doing this whenever I’m at the coast, but the kids find it boring.

On their next trip, he refused to ride along with his parents.

This year, my parents have a beach trip planned for June. They assumed I’d be riding along the same way as last year. But I refused. I said I’d be driving myself, and I’d be paying for my own hotel stay to have my own room.

They reminded him of the cost, but he said he can afford to pay for it.

My parents were shocked, and tried to remind me of the cost. I said it was no worry. I’ve got a good job and a decent running car. I can more than afford it. That’s when the “Buts” started.

When his sister learned about this, she snapped at him.

I stated the reasons (as stated above) why I’ll be driving myself and paying for myself. I want to be able to enjoy this vacation as an adult. I do not want to be treated like a child like last year. My parents told my sister, and she called to blow up at me. She said I’ll be ruining the vacation if I’m off doing my own thing while she has to wrangle her three boys.

He yelled at her, too.

I ended up yelling at her that last year, all she did was rope me into her mess. I didn’t really get to do much of anything I wanted to do, and I was treated like the bad guy for wanting to just go to an art gallery. I’m a grown man. I deserve my own vacation, too.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s the jerk for not agreeing to their plans.

Now, my sister is not speaking to me. My parents are still trying to convince me to just ride with them to keep the peace. I’m still refusing. But the pressure is getting to me. AITA for not giving in? I know they’ll have a pretty hard time when they won’t have another person there to help.

They’re not his kids. They’re his sister’s kids. She should be the one to watch them.

Everyone deserves time for themselves, even during family vacations.

