Manager Asked Employee To Come In And Submit A Doctor’s Note Before Taking Sick Leave, So She Showed Up At Work And Got Sick Right On The Manager’s Desk

“Accidentally” destroying important manager documents cause they forced me in to give my doctors note, despite being sick. A little bit of background: Due to horrible teachers and my easily intimidated personality, I developed the fear of making mistakes, since I was getting yelled at constantly for making some. Now, my body tried to avoid school and the stress that comes with it by developing the habit of vomiting, to prove my mother I was sick so I could stay home.

Problem was, my body tries it a LOT when I get stressed out. Now I can suppress that habit to a certain degree, if I focus on my breathing and close my eyes. But sooner or later, I have to leave the stress causing situation or I vomit. Now a little bit of German background, since I don’t know if this concept exist in other countries. We call it “Zeitarbeit” and google Translated it to “temporarily employment”, but long story short, it just means that you don’t apply at the company you want to work for, you apply for the “Zeitarbeit”-company (ZC) who then find jobs for you.

You go to the ZC, give any important information they need to find you a job you don’t totally hate and if they find something, they call you and you have an interview with the new company you may work for. Then, if you agree to work there, you are a temporarily employee for 6 month. After the 6 month, they either let you go if the company believes it doesn’t work out, or you get hired and now have a full job. In Theory, that sounds awesome.

In practicality, the company spare money if they let go of the temporarily employee and circle to new ones, so your chance of staying is barely non existing. Not to mention, in the 6 month, they don’t need a reason to let you go, other than to say “it doesn’t work out”. Now to the story: The first two jobs I got through ZC, I try hard to impress them, doing overtime, work more outside my job description, always being on time and never be sick.

I ignored my mental problems and drown them at home to endure everything. However I wouldn’t be here if I got hired. This story takes place in 2018, my 4th job, a factory where I have to pack and sort stuff. However now I was far less enthusiastic, no overtime, keeping to my job description but I still was always on time and stayed my 40 hours/week. HOWEVER, the manager “demanded” overtime nearly daily.

I wasn’t going to do it, not for minimum wage, and she didn’t like it, but I was doing my job so I believe she kept me in for the full 6 months before they let me go. But then, I made an absolute fatal mistake by daring to get sick! I got a cyst very close to my private area and I could barely walk, stand or even sit. Laying was uncomfortable but at least not painful. I went to the doctor, got antibiotics and a doctors note for 7 days. (5 for the anti biotics and 2 to see if it helped enough). I called in my job to state I was sick for a week but my manager demanded I gave it to her in person, or she would let me go then and there.

Now I was annoyed, tired and in pain that I have to go in, since I was just in my second month working there, so I accepted and my parents drove me in. I waddled like an X-legged Penguin through the factory into her office. She didn’t saw me walk since she was writing something. I put the doctors notice on her desk, close to some other documents. She looked up at me and started talking . . . a LOT! Now, You can imagine that condescending Karen tone in her voice.

She started lecturing me how she dislikes I don’t do overtime and now that I’m lazy and went to the doctor to get a “week of paid vacation”. That I need to work on my working morale and that my chances of getting hired are VERY slim and I need to put in 110% if I want to have a chance. Now, my pain around my private area started worsening due to me standing so I barely listened to her after that, but I noticed her voice got louder and louder and she, somehow, talked herself into rage, nearly yelling at this point. . . And I felt my stomach ache started turning worse.

I started my strategies to keep my stomach ache calm since I knew, it would be maybe a few minutes of her complaining before I can leave. I tried to cut in to explain that I need to go home to rest but she had none of it and interrupt me, telling me how disrespectful it is to interrupt some. (The irony, lel). Cue my malicious compliance: I stopped calming down my stomach ache and let it does what it want to do and surprise, surprise, not even after a minute, everything comes out, hitting her desk and covers some of her documents AND half of my doctors note.

Her face was absolutely priceless, though I wished I could enjoyed it more, next to my pain and new taste. After her initial shock and silent, she FINALLY sent me home to rest. I still think about it till today. After the week, I came back rather healthy and I got pulled into her office, where she and another boss/Manager waited for me.

After a few words back and forth, they asked me, why I didn’t even try turn around as I vomited, since I apparently damaged/destroyed some important documents. And even though I was not obligated to it, I explained the cyst I had, that I couldn’t even walk, stand or turn around without a lot of pain, let alone going to the next restroom or trash bin. And that I shouldn’t even been there in the first place, since a doctors note can be hand over AFTER I came back.

The other manager/boss looked super mad at my manager. After more unimportant back and forth, I returned back to work. I still got let go after the 6 month but I wasn’t sorry about this job. I then decided to start focusing on my mental health and my addiction problem. For the last bit of fact; the manager was gone quickly after me and the factory was destroyed end of 2024. According to some of my old colleagues, they were constantly f/hiring and more and more people were quitting on their own.

