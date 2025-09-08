Many Divorced Couples Can’t Stand Each Other, But Then When One Man Invited His Ex-Wife, Her New Husband And Kids On A Roman Vacation

It’s all too common to hear horror stories about divorces and custody arrangements gone wrong, but what happens when they actually go right?

Instead of harboring resentment towards his ex-wife and her new husband, one man decided to do something extraordinarily rare — take them on a paid vacation across the world!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

I’m taking my ex-wife and her husband on vacation. My ex-wife and I were married for seven years. We had three children. We got divorced over nine years ago. The first year was rough—like any divorce.

But all things considered, the couple actually fared better than many other couples.

Both of us had to find our place in the world. We never used the kids as a weapon, and both of us made sure equal custody was never in danger. So, things were amicable.

Then the universe threw a big test at them.

We have an autistic son. His behavior in school and at home became so awful that we blamed ourselves. Our relationship got better because we were trying to figure out where we were going wrong. Her husband and I had multiple theories, but she knew the source was school. She hid an old iPhone in his backpack and recorded audio from the day. Short version: he was tormented by a teacher’s aide all day. We went to war with the school. There were a lot of late nights trying to determine what to do. This was five years ago.

So as his wife moved on and married someone new, he actually look a liking to her new husband.

Five years ago, she also had a baby with her husband. Her husband came to my house soon after and said, “It must have been tough seeing a guy move in with your kids. I don’t think I understood that until I had my own kid.” Last year, they asked me to be their child’s godfather. The most common reaction to this—“That’s weird.”

But to them, it feels natural.

He’s a mechanic and takes care of my car. We’re both musicians, so we play together often. I keep their kiddo for them whenever he doesn’t want to be separated from his siblings. Etc., etc., etc. That’s the basic rundown of our relationship over the last nine years.

So when he experienced some good fortune, he knew exactly who he wanted to share it with.

I was very fortunate to get a side gig this summer that pays very well. My kids have never been on vacation. My ex-wife’s husband has never been on a plane. None of them have ever left the country. So I bought tickets for everyone to Rome the week of Christmas.

This vacation turned into a shared celebration of years of cooperation and compromise, despite enormous challenges.

What did Reddit think?

This story was a masterclass in how to handle a divorce with grace.

Forget what others think — all that matters is that he and his family are happy.

Perhaps the kids are the luckiest ones here.

It takes real strength and maturity to handle this situation as well as he did.

The trip served as a beautiful reminder that healing can lead to something even better than before.

For a few unforgettable days, this blended family was just one big happy family!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.