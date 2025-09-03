Mom Asks Her Kids Simple Questions, And The Video Becomes Adorable When She Mouths Exactly What They’re Gonna Say

When raising little children, you spend so much time with them that it feels like you can read their minds.

This TikToker was so in tune with her kids that she could recite what they were going to say before they even said it.

The video starts with a caption that says, “Predicting everything my toddler says!”

First up, she asks her little ones, “Eggs for breakfast.” And then, just as their child starts answering, she mouths the same words, “Sunny side up eggs?”

Then she says, “Your turn to stir.” And immediately mouths along with her child, saying, “Oh Yeah Baby!” in a very happy voice.

Later in the video, she says, “Yes. I’m also going to make some pancakes.”

And then mouths the answer of, “Oh yeah, pancake time.”

It is just too cute how well she knows her kids.

Later she asks the kids, “What do you guys want to watch.” And the child replies (with her mouthing along), “NINJA TURTLES.”

Honestly, the best part of the video is how expressive this mom is while acting out what her kids will say.

Up next, she says, “Hey bub, look at that really big sign over there.” To which she mouths, “That’s the biggest sign I ever saw.”

This is just a very fun and cute video, I loved it.

This mom clearly loves her kids, and they love her right back.

Watch the full video below to see for yourself.

The commenters loved it as well.

This person says she won the kid lottery!

Here is a commenter complimenting the TikToker for being attuned to her kids.

And here is someone who loves her facial expressions.

This video is a great example of a fun feel-good minute of entertainment.

