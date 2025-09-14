Mom Doesn’t Believe Her College-Aged Child Really Broke Her Fingers, But The Student Goes To Urgent Care Anyway

If you thought you had broken a bone but your mom didn’t believe you, would you take her word for it or would you go to the doctor to find out for sure?

AITA for avoiding my mom after she told me to “suck it up” when I broke my fingers I was at the gym where a heavy-weight fell onto three of the fingers on my left hand. I was in such severe pain that I thought I was going to pass out. While sobbing, I called my mom (as I am at college—far away from home). I told her that I thought I broke my finger/s, and that I wanted to go to urgent care. My mom has never been empathetic for physical injuries and mental health issues. When she heard me, she told me to suck it up and rest. I figured I would wait for a while—who knows, she could be right.

While waiting, my roommate came home and saw the state that I was in. She took one look at my hand and assured me we had to go to urgent care. I didn’t want to betray my mom, because she always said to never go to the ER or urgent care due to our “terrible insurance.” However, I went and researched the cost of an out-of-pocket X-ray at the nearest urgent care, and it was only $200, which I was willing to pay. I told my mom this, and she said, “you better hope your fingers are broken or else I’m not helping you pay for anything”. So I was under a weird circumstance where I hoped my fingers were broken for the sake of saying “I told you so” to my mom.

I finally went to urgent care and got an X-ray. They confirmed both my pointer and middle fingers were broken, and may need surgery if not healed properly. When I called my mom back later that day and told her the news, she basically laughed and told me I should be glad that they were broken. Three weeks have gone by, and I have not spoken to her since.

She’s texted me and asked for updates on my fingers, but I feel conflicted on why she’s suddenly acting like she cares when she clearly didn’t in the first place. She’s also not someone you can easily share your feelings with, so i’m not sure how to go about our next conversation. Should I just ignore it, or try to bring it up with her?

