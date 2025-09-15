Mom Donates Children’s Clothes Without Asking, And One Daughter Is Really Upset About It

Donating items you no longer want or need can be a great way to help people who do need those items.

I personally love donating items, getting rid of the clutter, and helping charity all at the same time.

But where do you draw the line when it comes to donating things that belong to your children? Is it okay for a parent to donate their children’s items without asking their children first?

In today’s story, one young woman is really mad that her mom keeps donating her clothes and other items without asking her first, and when she saw the most recent donation bag, she couldn’t hold back her feelings.

Did she overreact?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my mom I can’t trust her? Earlier today I(21f) had an argument with my mom which led to me telling her I couldn’t trust her, which she called rude and an overreaction. For years, my mom has had this bad habit of secretly donating our clothes without telling us. Sometimes it was stuff she thought was too small for us, but most of the time it was just clothes she didn’t like or didn’t want us to wear anymore. For example, I really like professional wrestling and have received many t shirts of my favorite wrestlers as gifts over the years, yet the only one I still have is from this past November. My mom doesn’t understand why I like wrestling, probably because I’m a girl, and even when I’ve tried to ask where my merch has gone she’s always shooed me off.

She knew where the donations bag was.

The donation bag would always be in her closet, so if I noticed I was missing an item of clothing odds are it would be in the donation bag. Since as early as middle school, when I started noticing that she would take my clothes, I always asked her to please check with me before donating any of my clothes. Of course she didn’t, and continued picking things out of the laundry or even go so far as going into my drawers and closet to take things.

She thought her mom finally got the message.

A few months ago I found a really nice dress of mine that I bought in the donation bag and I blew up, screaming and begging her to ask me anytime she would donate clothes.

This seemed to get to her, as she stopped taking things until earlier today. In the car with her today I looked in the backseat and noticed the donation bag, but peeking out was the arm of a sweater I had literally bought last week.

That’s not all that was in the bag.

I grabbed the bag and noticed my last remaining wrestling t shirt, about 5 pairs of my socks, and even some bowls and plates I had bought for my apartment next year. We began arguing, with her not giving me a clear reason why those were in the donation bag, and I told her that because she went back on her word I couldn’t trust her anymore. I think it was a valid reaction, but she disagrees. Thoughts?

Did this young woman overreact, or did her mom deserve that reaction?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

She needs to talk to her other siblings about this situation.

Yes, the mom is stealing.

This person suggests getting proof.

Her mother is trying to control her, but it’s going to backfire.

This person recommends moving out right away.

Stealing from your children is not okay.

