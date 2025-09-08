Mom Makes A Suggestion To The Mom Of Her Daughter’s New Friend, But She Finds The Suggestion Offensive

If you noticed a mom struggling to help her child do something properly, and you knew how to solve the problem, would you step in to help, or would you mind your own business?

In today’s story, one mom finds herself in this situation and decides to offer to help. The problem is that parents often don’t like unsolicited advice, and this mom didn’t respond well.

Now the mom is wondering if she messed up.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking another mom if I could help with her daughter’s hair? My daughter (9) recently made a new friend. The friend is adopted, she’s black and her parents are white. We’ve had her around our house a lot the last few months and we’ve noticed that her parent’s don’t really know how to look after her hair.

Her husband’s grandmother knows exactly how to look after this type of hair.

I’m white and my husband is mixed. His black grandmother lives with us and she has pointed out the girl’s hair and even tried to give her some haircare advice. I decided to bring up with the mom about her daughter’s hair and that my husband’s grandma was happy to give some advice or even wash/detangle and braid her hair.

The mom didn’t like this suggestion.

The mom was really upset that I would suggest she couldn’t take care of her daughter properly and that I was overstepping boundaries. I told her that my grandma-in-law just wanted to help her to help her daughter. She told me I was being rude and undermining her parenting. She also told me I wasn’t the first person to bring this up.

She’s worried she messed things up.

I’m worried now because I really didn’t think she would react like that. I’m worried I’ve ruined my daughter’s new friendship. I understand why she’s upset at thinking I’m trying to suggests she’s not looking after her daughter properly. On the other hand, it’s 2024. There is so much information out there to help her with her daughter’s hair plus we live near a big city where there is loads of salons she could take her daughter to. AITA for bringing this up? I feel bad about how things transpired.

She was offering to help, but honestly, no parent likes unsolicited advice.

However, it sounds like multiple people have told this mom she needs to look after her daughter’s hair better.

Hopefully, for the little girl’s sake, she’ll eventually listen.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person makes a lot of assumptions about the friend’s mom.

It’s important to do your research.

This person wishes her parents had taught her how to do her hair.

Here’s another truth bomb.

You can’t just ignore tangles forever.

All she wanted to do was help.

And good for her.

