Mother Suddenly Decides To Move In With Her Estranged Daughter, And Her Daughter Can’t Wait To Move Out

If you didn’t have a good relationship with your parents, would you let them stay with you anyway if they showed up at your door unannounced?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and decides to let her mother stay with her. Now, she’s regretting that decision.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITAH for not reopening my doors after my mom invited herself to my house & overstayed are welcome Me and my mom have always had a difficult relationship. I was taking away from her young age and I wasn’t raised by her. She went on to have 6 more kids after I was taking. Now I am grown, staying in a state HOURS away.. I BARELY speak to my mom but she’s been going through some hardships lately so I’ve empathize with her…

Her mom suddenly wants to talk.

A few months ago I get MULTIPLE CALLS FROM HER AND MY SIBLINGS AROUND 40 all while I’m sleeping. I asked once and she & asked me “what’s your address” So I hung up and told her I’ll call her back once I’m up and once I got up she told me she was already 5 hours away from me ON HER WAY to stay with me and my husband and our family. Mind you I’m 10-1/ hours away from my hometown and she’s driving down here UNINVITED, UNANNOUNCED literal nightmare with her all her children.

She let her mother and kids move in, and it’s not going well.

That’s fine our lease ends soon… or so I thought.. My mom has been nothing but issues since she’s been here and I’ll list a few 1.) she doesn’t clean up after herself or her kids (she only washed my dishes one time since being in my house) 2.) she doesn’t cook for her kids (they are always in my kitchen making a mess looking for some food because she never cooks for them, I’m tired of giving them boundaries and task when they aren’t reprimanded by the parent!) 3.) she EXPECTS me to cater to her and do everything she wants (she wants me to give her rides everywhere, feed c her sometimes share n I’m my personal stuff with her gets mad when I doesn’t… 4.) doesn’t buy her own household items ( always in needs tissue, laundry detergent, bath soap every essential item” 5.) she is still boy crazy at her big age

She’s moving out.

Now my lease is up and I’ve been telling my mom that my lease will be up soon and she has been dragging her feet. Now I got an apartment and she keep asking where I’m moving to, what am I going to do etc. So I told her I’m moving with a roommate because I just don’t want her in my house anymore. She doesn’t clean, cook, brush her teeth, bathe her kids (her daughter especially!!) just sit around and I don’t want that burden in my life anymore. AITAH???

I wonder what happened that made her mother suddenly decide to come and stay with a daughter she hardly ever even talked to before this spontaneous visit.

I’m surprised the daughter let her mother move in, and I don’t blame her for wanting her out.

Let’s see how Reddit felt about this story.

She is not responsible for her mom or her mom’s kids.

This is a good idea.

I was wondering this too.

This person suggests sending her home.

Another person would’ve called the police.

Her mom never should’ve showed up at her door like that.

What on earth.

