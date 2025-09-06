Musician Was Playing A Gig When A Woman Tried To Steal The Mic, And She Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer

Did you know that some things are karaoke, and some things are NOT karaoke?

This is a lesson I think all my musician friends would love for the public to be more aware of.

Especially when they get gigs like this one, from TikTok user @aaronwevans:

“A woman came up to me mid-song and asked me to move up so she could sing into my microphone. You can see me clearly shake my head to tell her no. She proceeded to try and discreetly nudge me along to get in front of my mic.”

“She is currently leaning against my arm.”

“I have no choice but to shift over slightly.”

“She starts dancing, standing on my loopstation. I have £2000+ worth of equipment around me! Had this woman have tripped on a wire, I’m sure she would have blamed me!”

“This is one of the reasons I film all of my gigs. Please be respectful, and know the correct boundaries.”

There were some disagreements about how this should have been handled.

(The reply is the correct one, btw. I say this as a performer.)

Are you not aware of you?

Somebody come get her…

This has been a PSA.

Friends don’t let friends do this crap.

