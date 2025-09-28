Neighbor Tries To Hold A Public Parking Spot With A Chair, So Another Neighbor Is Thinking About Moving The Chair

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there aren’t assigned parking spots.

You’d probably try to park in the spot as close as possible to your home, but if you weren’t parked there, would you be upset if someone else parked there?

In today’s story, one neighbor tries to hold a parking spot even when they’re not parked there.

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA for moving my neighbors chair out of a parking spot Hi I recently moved into a house with friend and its kind of a suburban neighborhood. When I moved there I started parking in the spot beside my house because it seemed like noone was parking there and my roommate said there’s no assigned parking. I then notice that my neighbor would park in the spot as well and even park in it while Im gone which is fine, it isn’t assigned.

Now the neighbor is trying to hold the parking spot.

The problem started arising when they would leave and then put a chair in the spot, basically prohibiting me from entering the spot. They will also tend to block the spot which further irritates me because they have the “if I cant have it no one can have it” mentality. So ive been thinking of just moving the chair since its rediculous to hold a spot that isn’t assigned, but would I be a jerk for doing this is the question.

Move the chair. The neighbor shouldn’t put it there.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person says to move the chair.

Do people put chairs in parking spots in Boston?

Pittsburgh must have some weird parking rules.

Free chair!

The neighbors have no right to hold that parking spot.

