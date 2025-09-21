Newlyweds Want Full Refund For The Suits They Rented For Their Wedding, But The Employee Is Unable To Give It To Them

If you ordered something really, really important for your wedding, would you double check to make sure it was correct before the wedding day, or would you just assume everything was okay?

In today’s story, the wedding item in question is the suits for the groomsmen.

It turns out there was a problem, but they didn’t realize it until the day of the wedding.

Let’s see what happens when the newlyweds complain to the suit rental company.

Welp… I ruined another wedding /s I work for a suit rental company. We ship out garments to arrive with plenty enough time for customers to contact us with fit issues, color discrepancies, satisfaction issues, etc. If an issue is communicated, we can get the customer taken care. While we appreciate communication as soon as possible, we have even assisted customers with issues with tight timelines including overnighting orders/replacements if necessary.

There’s not much you can do after the event has already happened.

I had a wedding couple contact us a week after their event demanding a refund for everyone in their party due to one of the members receiving the wrong suit. The member of the party that got the wrong color did not contact us. In fact, he apparently didn’t try anything on until the day of the event. The couple complained about wrinkled garments, fit issues with many party members, and of course the wrong colored suit being sent.

The couple was really upset.

Originally the wedding couple had the color that the groomsmen received selected, but changed their mind during the process and selected a different color. There may have been some technical issues on our side regarding that change…but again none of this was communicated and done by the wedding couple online. The couple continued to cuss me out, stating that we ruined their wedding pictures, and the pictures would just be a reminder of how our company “f’d up their wedding”. They also mentioned “dudes aren’t going to check stuff before hand. This isn’t our problem”….

The couple really should’ve contacted the store before the wedding.

Due to the level of communication we received (none) I was unable to offer a full refund for them. They demanded to receive more communication from above me, but I couldn’t promise anything. They threatened to ruin my life/the company’s if I didn’t assist them. I tried to reassure them that any communication would have resulted in us helping them…but it just kept going back and forth. Anyone else work in the wedding industry? Let me know how many weddings you’ve ruined or how you’ve ruined someone’s wedding 🫠

It’s too bad the wedding pictures were ruined, but it was their own fault for not checking the suits before the wedding.

They wouldn’t even have to try them on to make sure the color was correct!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I mean, come on.

