She Has To Share A Room With Her Little Sister, And Now She’s Driving Her Crazy. So She Told Her Parents She Can’t Handle It Anymore.

AITA for telling my parents I’m sick of my sister and need space from her before I explode and she heard me? “Two months ago my aunt and uncle came to stay with us while their house is being renovated. It’s them and their two kids. They got my sister’s room and our guest room. My sister moved into my room. It’s going to be October at the earliest before they can move back into their own house. And more likely it’ll be next year some time from the talks all four of them have had. My parents say it’s fine.

But I am miserable with my sister being in my room. Even before this she was overly clingy. She’s 12 and I’m 16. I used to have a hard time getting her to leave me alone before but I could lock my bedroom door and get space. Sometimes that meant headphones so I couldn’t hear her asking me to hang out or to let her in. But it was an escape I had. My parents knew about that too and they told me they would work with her on it but to not push her away entirely. That she’s my sister and on top of us needing a good relationship, I didn’t want to make her feel rejected and disliked.

I tried talking to my sister too but it was like she wasn’t paying attention to me. Now that she’s in my room it’s worse and we’ve been out of school for almost a week now so it sucks. She tries to follow me to friends houses, she pulls her chair closer to me at dinner and chats my ear off, she follows me around the house. When she has friends over I get a small break but she’ll leave them to follow me around at times too. Even when I go to work she’ll show up and try to talk to me and I need to make her leave so she doesn’t get me fired or she’ll say she’ll walk me to and from work.

Any time I’m home it’s like I can’t get her off of me. She’s such a leech when it comes to me. She ignores our cousins when they ask her to play with them and she gets jealous if I play with our cousins. Our cousins are 6 and 4. I took them to the park the other day and my sister followed us and then she called our 6 year old cousin a stupid baby which made them cry. I took them home and my sister got in trouble and she tried to make me hug her and she kept asking me why I got her into trouble.

A few nights ago I was trying to unwind a bit and she sat on my bed and wanted to cuddle. I told her I needed space and she didn’t listen. She said we were having a sleepover and I told her no and she set out sleeping bags anyway and said we had to do it. I kind of lost it and I went to my parents and told them they needed to find a way to separate us because I was sick of my sister and I can’t stand being around her for another minute longer or I’ll explode. I told them I didn’t care if they made me sleep on the couch and locked her into the room at night. I told them something had to give. My sister had followed me, which I should have expected, and she heard everything. She started crying and asking why I don’t like her.

My parents talked to her and they wanted me to apologize for what I said. But I told them I couldn’t. I said I meant exactly what I said and we needed to figure something out. They asked my grandparents if I could stay for a bit and my grandparents agreed. My parents told me not to think it’s permanent and I need to fix things with my sister. I told them they need to do more/better work with her first because I can’t with that anymore. They told me what I said was overly harsh and she heard me whether I intended for her to hear me or not. They were really annoyed by how I chose to communicate my feelings, apparently. AITA?”

