Older Brother Takes Younger Brother To The Park, But Then He Hears Ladies Gossiping About Them

If you saw a young man playing with a little boy at the park, would you pay any attention to it or mind your own business?

In today’s story, one young man takes his younger brother to the park, and two ladies seem to be judging him for it.

When he passes by and overhears them talking about him, he can’t let it go any longer.

AITA for yelling at these 2 ladies at the park about my brother? So I’m 20M, my parents had a surprise pregnancy when I was 16. My little bro is 3 now and we’re close. My dad died last year from covid in December and it’s been hard on all us especially my mom taking care of my little brother. Im not in school rn so in the mornings me and him go to the park. Not a lot of ppl that early except was these 2 ladies who were there with their kids. They were sitting by the swings and I had my brother with me playing on the slides.

But they kept looking at us. Even when I would look at them they’d keep staring. Then my brother wanted to go play in the sandbox which is by the swings. We walk pass them and they literally don’t hide that they looking @ us.

And then they say to each other “Are kids still doing this” and then I heard “that poor baby.” So they thought he was my son which yeah makes sense but openly talking badly? That got me mad. Normally I don’t do stuff like this but I went to talk to them with my brother playing in the sand I asked them to say that again. Now they look shocked.

They try to act like what am talking about and I ask the lady” are kids still doing what? That’s my brother.” Then she was saying sorry she didn’t know that. And thought I was his dad. And I told her no our dad died a few months ago and I like to take him out cause obviously my dad can’t do that anymore. I was like really mad they said sorry for what they said but all I told them next time don’t judge people’s lives. It really got me idk why but didn’t like the way they were being. I didn’t hear them talking anymore.

My mom saw me mad when we came home so I told her everything. Reason she thinks I’m TA was that I was still rude to these older ladies and is not their faults they didn’t know. But still to me it’s like so what if we weren’t brothers and it was a dad with his kids? They still shouldn’t be saying stuff and they were loud enough that I could hear it. But maybe I’m wrong? Idk that’s why I’m asking here

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

