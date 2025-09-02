Older Sister Promised To Help Younger Sister Pay Her University Fees If She Worked Really Hard On Her Exams, But Then The Older Sister Changed Her Mind

Going to college can be really expensive, so having someone offer to help pay for the university fees would be an amazing gift.

Imagine being very motivated in school because a family member promised to help you pay for your university fees if you do well on your exams.

What would you do if they didn’t hold up their end of the deal?

That’s the situation the young woman in this story finds herself in, and she’s not sure if she can even go to school anymore.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for cutting off my sister after she didn’t uphold her side of a deal I (18F) made an agreement with my older sister (23F) earlier this year. She told me that if I put everything I had into my exams, as in truly gave it my best and worked hard, then she would help me financially with a big chunk of my university fees. It wasn’t a random promise either. She knew how stressed I was and offered it as motivation. I took it seriously and held onto it like a lifeline.

So I threw myself into studying. I skipped meals, lost sleep, took extra tutoring sessions, and basically cut out everything else in my life just to focus. The whole time, I kept telling myself that it would all be worth it because she had my back.

After my exams, I found it weird that she didn’t bring it up at all. She never asked how they went or talked about anything financial. I didn’t want to seem ungrateful or pressure her, so I waited. Months passed. Then just recently, I asked her about it.

She told me that she wasn’t going to help anymore, and not only that, but she had already decided this back in June while I was still doing my exams. She didn’t tell me because she didn’t want me to “lose my motivation.” I feel absolutely crushed. I trusted her completely. I did all of this partly for myself, but a huge part of me pushed through because I believed she’d be there at the end of it. She let me believe in something that wasn’t real and then pulled the rug out from under me.

Now I don’t even want to talk to her. I’m too hurt. I don’t want to be around my family either because they think I’m overreacting and that I should just “move on.” But university is insanely expensive and I genuinely don’t know if I’ll be able to go now. So AITA for not wanting anything to do with her after this?

