Overprotective Mother Complained About Man Driving Too Fast Through The Neighborhood, So He Drove Even Slower Just To Taunt Her

Neighborhood rules are rarely black and white, especially when it comes to driving around kids at play.

One cautious driver learned that even going extra slow wasn’t enough to avoid conflict with one combative mother.

Ask me to slow down while driving through my neighborhood? Okay! I live in a very quiet suburban neighborhood with lots of active neighbors—joggers, bikers, dog walkers, baby strollers, kids playing ball in the streets, etc. The speed limit is 25 mph, but when I see lots of foot traffic on the sidewalks, I bring it down to 15 mph or even 10 mph if I see a big group of kids playing in the street.

There’s this sweet group of kids who play basketball in the middle of the street eight doors down from my home. When they see cars approaching, they move to the curb and wait for the cars to pass before resuming their game.

One day I was driving home from work and I saw the kids out playing, and their mother was on the front lawn talking with another adult. I slowed down to 10 mph and went to the complete opposite side of the street as I crept by. A little while later she knocked on my door and complained about “how fast” I was driving and that I could have harmed her precious children.

I said, “The speed limit is 25 mph, and I was going 10 mph. How much slower do you want me to go?” She said, “I don’t care, just slow down or else I’m going to call the police! I have a doorbell camera so I can see you every time you drive by!” Okay, crazy lady, whatever you say!

The next day, the kids were outside playing in the street again. I slowly approached, came to a full stop, and then I took my foot off the brakes and let the car crawl at 1 mph. The kids stared at me all confused as it took me an entire minute to pass through their makeshift basketball court.

I continued to do this a few more times until one day the mother came and knocked on my car window as I was crawling by. I lowered my window and asked if there was a problem. She said, “Why are you going so slow? Are you stalking my children?” I said, “No, of course not. You demanded that I slow down, so I am!” And I rolled up my window and went on my way.

She came banging on my door again and said, “Don’t get smart with me! Now you’re going TOO slow!” I said, “Are you saying that going 10 mph is okay now? Because if you don’t like it, you can call the police.” She huffed, crossed her arms, and stomped off my porch.

