Overwhelmed TikTok Mom Begs Viewers To Be Extra Kind After She Has A Terrible Experience At A Pediatrician’s Office

Parenting can be very frustrating sometimes, especially when things aren’t going your way.

This TikToker mom had an especailly difficult experience taking her kids to the pediatrician, so after, she made this video.

She starts her video off in her kitchen, and she says, “PSA for those going in the general public. If you see a mom with small kids who is frazzled, maybe just be kind. Maybe just like give an ounce more effort to be gentle, okay?

She then jumps right into what happened today. Fighting back tears, she says, “I go to the pediatrician this morning with my two ******* kids, both toddlers, I have a 3-year-old and a 15-16-month-old.”

At those ages, kids can be a handful for sure.

She goes on, “I go in and she’s like ‘hi, do you have an appointment?’ I said yup, here’s the last name, she’s like your appointments were for 8 and 8:20. Its 8:45 by the way, and I’m just like oh my god, I had it in my brain that it was for 9. I’m so sorry, um, is there anything…Do we maybe have anything like right now?”

She then acts out the receptionist just typing at her computer and says, “No acknowledgment. This woman does not look at me.”

Was she looking for appointments? Or just being rude? It sounds like she was just being rude.

Finally, she decides that she will leave and reschedule it online. On her way out, things get worse. She explains, “I turn around, ******* bump into the please wait here sign. That falls over, so I had to put the bag back down. I have to put Hazel down. I picked that thing up, I pick Hazel up, I pick the bag back up, by this point, Sam’s having a tantrum on the floor because he was so excited to see his pediatrician and now he doesn’t get to see him and he’s saying it’s all my fault…”

Wow, that is a lot. Some days can be really rough.

TikTok/rachonlifeWhen she finally gets home, she goes to reschedule the appointment. She says, “I tell them what happened, and she’s like, first of,f I want to say, I saw you. I watched this happen, and I’m so sorry. I was helping someone else. I’m so sorry. She got me rescheduled.” That is nice. “Ok, tomorrow at 10 we’re going to get them in. We’re good. And before she hangs up, she goes, I need you to do something for me. I need you to try to have a good rest of your day. So, that woman! Thank you!”

Parenting can certainly feel overwhelming sometimes.

This mom does seem a little dramatic, but that is just how some people are.

Watch the full video to see for yourself.

