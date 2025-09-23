Parents Ask College Age Child To Pay For Their New Water Heater, But Their Child Doesn’t Think This Is Fair

Imagine living at home with your parents while you go to college.

If there were an emergency home repair situation and your parents couldn’t afford to pay for it, would you consider loaning them the money, or would you refuse to help out?

In today’s story, one college student finds themselves in this situation, and they really don’t think it’s fair for their parents to expect them to help out.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for refusing to give my parents my savings for a new water heater? I’m 19 and in university. My parents are in their mid to late 50s. Recently, our water heater sprung a leak and needed to be replaced. It’s about $3-4k where we live. Here’s the thing. My parents don’t have the money for it right now, so they came to me asking if I could cover it.

Technically, OP could help out, but the money is for school.

I have about $2k saved from my part-time job, and I also have a scholarship that’s going to hit my bank account in a month or two. That scholarship money is fully for school because I’m trying to pay off a $5k loan (that’s gaining interest) when the fall semester starts. They told me it would just be a loan and they’d pay me back when they could, but honestly, I have no idea when that would be, and I’m not exactly rolling in extra cash myself. What really bugs me is they know I’ve been saving to pay off my debt, and now they’re basically asking me to push that aside for them.

Her mom got pretty upset.

When I hesitated, my mom got all sad and said “I guess we’ll just have to pull out a credit card” and gave me puppy eyes. I told her to go ahead. And she flipped out, saying “You live here too, you know.”

She really thinks this is an unfair request.

I understand every household is different and I have the utmost privilege to live in my parents’ home after 18, since a lot of people have to move out. I also don’t contribute to the mortgage. But it still feels unfair that they expect me to hand over my savings, especially when they somehow have money for cigarettes, alcohol, OR even cruises, but can’t save for emergencies like this.

While she acknowledged how lucky they are not to have to pay rent, should they be required to help out with home repairs?

I vote for letting the mom put it on a credit card since it sounds like the mom could save money for emergencies but hasn’t.

Also, she is trying to be financially responsible by paying off debt as quickly as possible. It’d be too bad for the parents to sabotage that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

