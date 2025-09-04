Reckless Neighbors Lit Illegal Fireworks During A Drought, So One Fed-Up Homeowner Called The Police And Sent The Neighbors A Message They Wouldn’t Forget

You think you know your neighborhood until a holiday rolls around and someone decides the law doesn’t apply to them.

For one homeowner, that meant an illegal fireworks show in the middle of a drought.

So when her neighbors refused to stop their dangerous behavior, she decided to fight back in a very targeted way.

Read on for the full story!

Dental catalogs My neighbors decided to block the intersection and light off mortars—yes, the aerial kind that use tubes as launchers—on the 4th of July for over an hour. That’s next-level illegal in my state.

Of course, these neighbors refused to be reasoned with.

They wouldn’t stop even when asked. We even mentioned that it’s illegal and that other neighbors were hosing down their cars and watering their yards.

Even when faced with compelling reasons to stop, the neighbors had a crude response.

I also expressed concern about all the dead, dry brush they had cut down and abandoned in their yard a month earlier. One of the homeowners got one foot from my face and yelled, “**** YOU.”

So then the police got involved.

As we were walking away, the police showed up and informed the neighbors that what they had going on was a jailable offense—not just a citation, but jail time just for possessing them. They were ticked that they had to clean up, but they did it.

But this homeowner wouldn’t forget how their neighbors treated them, so they did something petty to retaliate.

Just so you know, the homeowners are missing many teeth, and I was feeling especially petty and signed them up for dental supply catalogs. I felt kinda bad about it until I and other neighbors found a ton of firework debris in bushes, on dry grass, and under trees. It’s been really dry here, and there is a burn ban. They could’ve started fires, so **** ’em.

This should send a loud and clear message to this rude neighbor!

What did Reddit think?

This user shares the damage irresponsible firework shows can cause.

These types of neighbors are a danger — both to themselves and to everyone else around them.

People who do this deserve all the spam.

It’s not just homes that get damaged.

Sure, it might have been petty, but these people deserved it.

Hopefully they’ll think twice before turning the neighborhood into a war zone again.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.