Retail Worker Had An Awful Day At His Job, But An Elderly Woman Turned It All Around Just By Saying Thank You

Though every once in awhile, someone surprises you.

One person recently shared how a small gesture from an elderly woman turned her entire perspective around.

Here are the details.

Small Act of Kindness

I was pressed and stressed all day, customers being inconsiderate and trying things on the floor instead of the fitting room and not putting them back.

Ugh, people seriously do that? Totally uncool.

Then came my break. Dreading my return to the floor, I got to work trying to tidy immediately to reverse the damage done to the once neat displays.

Grumbling the whole time, my negative thoughts were interrupted by this elderly woman. She said, thank you for all you do, then walked away.

Wow, that must have brought everything to a screeching halt.

I was holding back tears as I was closing the floor. Was talking to my coworker on my way home, we both agreed, the day was bad, but that woman’s comment made it better.

It’s so beautiful that a seemingly innocuous comment turned everything around for more than even just one employee.

There honestly aren’t enough stories like these.

Were the comments as uplifting as the story? Thankfully, yes.

Some even ascribed the woman’s act to a Higher Power.

Even other elderly women chimed in to affirm the poster!

A lot of folks reiterated to try to focus on the good.

Others expressed hope for more of this type of appreciation.

Kindness is not, and never will be, overrated.

So go out and spread some!

