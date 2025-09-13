Roommate’s Girlfriend Is There Every Day, So He Takes Over the Kitchen for 3 Hours

One guy’s roommate brings his girlfriend over every single day, making their cramped shared space feel like a revolving door.

One day, after thawing chicken for dinner, he waits hours while his roommate spends over three hours cooking pancakes for later.

Finally, he snaps and tells his roommate to stop hogging the kitchen and inviting his girlfriend over constantly. Now, he’s being accused of being “dramatic.”

Who’s in the wrong here?

AITA for telling my roommate he doesn’t need to invite his girlfriend over every single day and getting mad at him for hogging the kitchen for over 3 hours? So my roommate’s girlfriend is at our place literally every single day. She doesn’t live here officially, but she might as well. She’s always around, always in our space, and it feels like we have a 5th roommate. We already have four people living here. It’s cramped enough.

Sounds…crowded.

Today I had chicken thawing in the sink because I was planning to cook dinner. My roommate saw it. He even acknowledged it. But then he went ahead and made his own dinner and spent two more hours after that making pancakes “for later.” Like I get cooking dinner, but why the heck are you spending 3+ hours treating the shared kitchen like it’s your personal test kitchen?

No thank you.

I waited patiently for a while but after three hours of not being able to use the space that he knew I needed, I said something. I told him it’s not okay to monopolize the kitchen when other people clearly need to use it too. I also told him he doesn’t need to have his girlfriend over every single day. She doesn’t pay rent, doesn’t clean, and doesn’t contribute to anything in the house.

And there it is.

He got defensive and told me I should’ve spoken up earlier. I said dude, I had chicken thawing in the sink. That wasn’t for fun. You saw it. You knew I was going to cook. Now he’s acting like I’m the a****** for being “dramatic” about it and making his girlfriend feel unwelcome. I don’t have anything against her personally, but this is a shared space and it’s getting ridiculous.

He’s just trying to cook dinner in peace, but his roommate thinks he’s overreacting. Reddit has mixed feelings…

This person says everyone is kind of a jerk here.

Though this person has been there and votes NTA.

This person just has some questions.

Guess it’s all fun and games until the chicken’s thawing and the kitchen’s occupied.

Ew.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.