Rude Customer Demands His Chicken Be Reweighed, But Ends Up Paying More After This Employee Corrects His Mistake

Some customers think speaking louder will get them a better deal, until the math says otherwise.

So, what would you do if someone insisted you recheck a price, certain it would work in their favor, but you knew it would actually cost them more?

Would you try to explain it to them? Or would you give them exactly what they ask for?

In today’s story, a deli employee finds himself in this predicament and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

The dude (eventually) abides… I’m working in the deli in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the customers are weird and the employees are nonexistent. Because of this, it’s a busy day. A customer comes up with his hands on his hips like Superman. You know that way that customers try to let you know they’ve been waiting a long (any amount of ) time? Some do the ‘I’m a little teapot’ with one hand on their hip, and some find their arms. Not this guy.

The price was wrong, and the guy made sure to point it out.

I eventually get to him among the sea of tasks and other customers on the other side of the deli (slicers), and he huffs. “Why do you only have three spicy strips left!? You guys ain’t prepared at all! And he puffs, “How are you the only person here?” (Which was more accusatory than remorseful or showing pity, etc). And he just about blows my patience when I realize that by the time I’ve rung up /weighed out his chicken strips, I hit the wrong Tare weight, significantly affecting the price. Oh well, I’m only losing four bucks. I’d pay twice as much to have this transaction over. Before I can say anything, Shirley Temple (Sassy Superman) literally spits out, “That’s the wrong price, Dude! How bout u reweigh it the right way!!”

This time, he entered the correct weight.

You got it. Enter MC I knew full well that when I reweighed it and properly calculated the correct rare weight, it was going to be a bigger price. I accidentally hit .4 for rare weight, not .005. It made the chicken seven bucks more by the time the tag printed out. He was not happy

He backed down once he understood what had happened.

“What the heck? The price was $5.99 on sale, and you got it for 7 bucks. There’s no way, no way.” I explained to him that I originally did make a mistake, but I “accidentally hit the wrong tare weight which made your chicken significantly cheaper, but this is the correct sale price now. Sorry for the mix-up!“ He crumpled back into the sea of demanding customers who all seemed fairly entertained. It was a great moment in an otherwise brutal day so far.

Yikes! He should’ve just been polite and moved on.

He did it to himself!

Next time, he’ll stay quiet and move on.

